scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

UPSC Civil Services: ‘Not feasible to grant extra attempt, age relaxation for aspirants’ says govt

The issue of granting age relaxation and an extra attempt to candidates for the civil services examination (CSE) due to COVID-19 was brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions by the aspirants, the Minister of State for Personnel said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 5:56:41 pm
UPSC 1200The issue of granting age relaxation and an extra attempt to candidates for the civil services examination (CSE) due to COVID-19 was brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions by the aspirants, the Minister of State for Personnel said. File. File.

 Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the government has not found it feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination.

The issue of granting age relaxation and an extra attempt to candidates for the civil services examination (CSE) due to COVID-19 was brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions by the aspirants, the Minister of State for Personnel said.

Read |UPSC recommends 4,119 candidates for govt jobs in 2021-22, lowest in 10 years: Govt data

“Based on the judgments passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the matter was considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination,” he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

However, the recruitment cycle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was delayed due to COVID-19. Therefore, for the examinations being advertised in 2022, the SSC has decided to fix the crucial date for determining age as on January 1, 2022, Singh said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Read |UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency Ratio’ or ‘Chin refugees’ for UPSC CSE

In the normal course, the crucial date for determining age for these examinations would have been August 1, 2022, or January 1, 2023, depending on the schedule of the conduct of tier-II examinations, he added.



Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

What Rs 80 to a dollar means
Explained

What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Redmi K50i review

The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
ICYMI

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more
Five Things

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement