North central railway recruitment 2021: Apply for 1664 ACT apprentice posts

The north-central railway recruitment cell invites applications for 1,664 ACT apprentice vacancies. The registration process has begun and the last date for application is September 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website – rrcpryj.org

Selection of the eligible candidates will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the applicants in class 10 and ITI examinations, giving equal weightage to both.

Eligibility criteria

To apply for various positions under this recruitment, candidates should have the following age and academic qualifications.

Educational qualifications: To apply, a candidate must be class 10 passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with a minimum of 50% marks. For welder, wireman, and carpenter – a candidate should be class 8 passed and should have an ITI/ trade certificate.

Age limit: RRC has notified different age criteria as per posts and reservation. In general, a candidate should not be less than 15 years and more than 24 years to apply for the posts.

Candidates should note that this is a central recruitment process and candidates from the entire nation are eligible to apply for the positions.

Applicants possessing ITI certificates in multiple trades can apply for different positions separately as per the eligibility. Selected candidates will be required to attend apprenticeship training for a period of one year. The candidates will be paid a stipend during the training period as per the rules governed by the state government.