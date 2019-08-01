North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 12th pass in group C and group D, check how to apply

North Central Railway recruitment 2019: The North Central Railway (NCR) invited applications for recruitment at the level of group C and group D for the posts of scout and guide. The online application process is on and the last date for the closing of the online application process will be on August 19, 2019.

Advertising

A total of eight seats are going to be filled by the recruitment process. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of North Central Railway- ncr.indianrailways.gov.in for the registration process and to submit the online application form.

Read| UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains Application Form 2019 released: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies- 8 posts

Group C- 2 posts

Group D(erstwhile)- 6 posts

North Central Railway recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the posts must have passed intermediate or equivalent exam with at least 50 per cent marks. For technical posts candidates having class 10 or ITI certifies from recognized institutions can also apply. The candidates should have a certificate from President’s scout/guide/ranger/rover or Himalayan Wood Badge (HWB) holder. The candidates should have experience as an active member of a scout organization for at least five years.

Advertising

Read| MHRD recruitment 2019: Vacancies for four posts in DAE, salary up to Rs 67,000

Age Limit: Candidates should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply for the job. The upper limit for group C is capped at 30 and for group D the upper age limit is 33 years. The upper age relaxation will be provided to SC/ST of five years for OBC it will be three years and for PwD it will be 10 years.

North Central Railway recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of the north central railway- ncr.indianrailway.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates are required to click on the link for the application form

Step 3: Provide the required details and documents

Step 4: Submit the form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Take a print out of application form and payment details

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.