scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Breaking News

No proposal under consideration for giving extra attempt to civil services aspirants: Govt

The issue of granting age relaxation and extra attempt to the candidates in civil services examination (CSE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic had been brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions filed by the aspirants.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: February 10, 2022 5:40:06 pm
upsc, upsc analysis, upsc exam analysis, cse 2021, upsc civil services exam analysis, upsc analysisUPSC CSE 2021 aspirants waiting to enter exam hall in Delhi. (Photo: Sakshi Saroha)

There is no proposal under consideration for giving additional attempts to aspirants of civil services examination for the year 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The issue of granting age relaxation and extra attempt to the candidates in civil services examination (CSE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic had been brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions filed by the aspirants, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Read |Despite SC rejecting pleas and UPSC tight-lipped, aspirants’ demand for extra attempt continues

Based on the judgements passed by the apex court, the matter has been considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age limit in respect of the civil services examination, he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“In view of the above, no such proposal is under consideration,” said Singh, replying to a query whether the government would consider giving additional attempts for the year 2022?

Also Read |UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Notified vacancies increased by 20%

The civil services examination is conducted annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement