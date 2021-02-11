No proposal to relax UGC-NET requirement for lectureship posts: Nishank

The Ministry of Education has ruled out any proposal to relax the requirement of UGC-NET exam for lectureship posts in government as well as private colleges. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made the statement in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha. “The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that there is no proposal at present to relax the UGC NET exam for lectureship posts,” Nishank said

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.