scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news

No proposal to relax UGC-NET requirement for lectureship posts: Nishank

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that there is no proposal at present to relax the UGC NET exam for lectureship posts," Nishank said

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 11, 2021 9:35:31 pm
Pokhriyal-1200-1

The Ministry of Education has ruled out any proposal to relax the requirement of UGC-NET exam for lectureship posts in government as well as private colleges. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made the statement in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha. “The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that there is no proposal at present to relax the UGC NET exam for lectureship posts,” Nishank said

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X