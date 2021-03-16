No fresh recruitment of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas due to Covid-19 pandemic: Ramesh Pokhriyal

At present, there are 40,662 teachers in the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). Representational image/ file

There is no fresh appointment of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas due to Covid-19 pandemic last year, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed the Lok Sabha on March 15. However, as informed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, the minister said there is fresh recruitment of 572 teachers in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas last year.

At present, there are 40,662 teachers in the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), and 11,808 teachers in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), the education minister informed in a written reply to the lower house.

Referring to the query on the opening of new KVs, JNVs, the minister said, “Proposals for opening of new KVs are considered only if sponsored by ministries or departments of the government of India / state governments / union territories (UTs) administrations, committing resources, including land, temporary accommodation etc as per prescribed norms of KVS for setting up a new KV. The proposals received from various sponsoring authorities for opening of new KVs complete in all respects have to compete with other proposals under the challenge method.”

One JNV each has been sanctioned in all the districts of the country as on May 31, 2014, excluding Tamil Nadu which has not yet accepted the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, the minister added.