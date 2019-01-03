No direct recruitment, class-IV state jobs now through JKSSB

The recruitment of class-IV employees has been brought under Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) by governor’s administration to ensure utmost transparency in recruitments, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. Such recruitments were carried out by respective political governments “directly” in the past.

Advertising

The Governor’s administration is also mulling to put in place an institutionalised mechanism for making recruitments in PSUs and autonomous bodies in the state.

“By virtue of amendments carried out in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Act, 2010 and the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Rules, 2010, the JKSSB has been notified as recruitment agency for class-IV posts borne on the establishment of any department or service of the government or any government company, organisation and body substantially owned or controlled by the State,” said a circular issued by the general administration department.

It said in terms of the state administrative council decision, interview for the Class-IV posts has been dispensed with and the departments are required to refer the Class-IV vacancies to the General Administration Department (GAD) for consolidation and further reference to Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.