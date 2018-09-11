NLC India Limited is hiring: Managers, medical officers required, CTC upto Rs 34.61 lakh per annum

NLC India Limited recruitment: The online registration will begin from September 19 and will continue till October 9. NLC India Limited recruitment: The online registration will begin from September 19 and will continue till October 9.

NLC India Limited recruitment: The Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC India Limited) is looking for eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Manager and Medical Officer for Neyveli, Barsingsar, Bithonok, Talabira, South Pachwara, various locations of solar/ wind power projects/ sites and subsidiaries. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms. Those who want to apply can do so at the official website — nlcindia.com. The online registration will begin from September 19 and will continue till October 9. Aspirants have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 300.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies:

Designation

General Manager: 5

Deputy Chief Medical Officer/ Medical Officer: 8

Manager (Legal): 2

Deputy General Manager (Finance): 4

Additional Chief Manager (Finance): 4

Deputy Chief Manager (Finance): 5

Deputy General Manager (HR): 4

Chief Manager (HR): 5

Additional Chief Manager (HR): 2

Deputy Manager (HR): 5

Deputy chief Manager (HR) – (Community Development): 4

Deputy chief Manager (HR) – (Training and Skill Development): 2

Deputy Chief Manager (Secretarial): 1

Manager (Secretarial): 1

Deputy Manager (R&D) Soil: 1

Deputy Manager (R&D) Material Science: 1

Deputy Manager (R&D) Non Conventional Renewable Energy: 1

Deputy Manager (R&D) Micro Biology: 1

General Manager (Mining): 4

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

General Manager: The aspirant should be holding a degree in mechanical engineering (or) AMIE in mechanical engineering.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer/ Medical Officer: General Surgery — MBBS and MS/ DNB in general surgery, preferably with skill to perform laparoscopy surgeries. General Medicine — MBBS and MD/ DNB in general medicine. Orthopedics — MBBS and diploma/ MS/ DNB in orthopedics. Radiology — MBBS and diploma in medical radio diagnosis (DMRD).

Manager (Legal): The aspirant should be holding a bachelor of law degree (three or five years) from a recognised university. Practicing advocates should have enrolled as an advocate with any state bar council in India.

Deputy General Manager (Finance)/ Additional Chief Manager (Finance)/ Deputy Chief Manager (Finance): The aspirant should have passed in the final examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA)/ Institute of Cost Accountants of India (CMA) (or) should possess a degree in any discipline with MBA of minimum two years duration with specialisation in finance.

Deputy General Manager (HR)/ Chief Manager (HR)/ Additional Chief Manager (HR)/ Deputy Manager (HR): The aspirant should be holding a degree in any discipline. Post graduate degree in social work/ business administration/ business management with specialisation in personnel management/ industrial relations/ labour-welfare (or) post graduate degree/ diploma of minimum two years duration in personnel management/ industrial relations/ HRM/ labour welfare/ labour management/ labour administration/ labour studies is required.

Deputy chief Manager (HR) – (Community Development): The aspirant should be holding a degree in any discipline. Post graduate degree/ post graduate Diploma of two years full time duration from recognised institutes/ universities in community development/ rural development/ community organisation and development (or) a post graduate degree of two years full time duration in social work with specialisation in community development/ rural development/ community organisation and development practice from recognised institutes/ universities.

Deputy chief Manager (HR) – (Training and Skill Development): The aspirant should be holding a degree in any discipline and should have pursued two years full time post graduate programme

in management from recognised institutes/ universities (or) two years full time post

graduate programme in business administration from recognised institutes/ universities.

Deputy Chief Manager (Secretarial)/ Manager (Secretarial): The aspirant should be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Deputy Manager (R&D) Soil: The aspirant should have pursued M.Tech/ M.E/ M.S/ M.Sc in

geotechnical engineering.

Deputy Manager (R&D) Material Science: The aspirant should have pursued M.Tech/ M.Sc in material sciences/ chemical/ nano science/ metallurgy.

Deputy Manager (R&D) Non Conventional Renewable Energy: The aspirant should have pursued M. Tech/ M.E/ M.S/ M.Sc in renewable energy/ solar engineering/ energy engineering.

Deputy Manager (R&D) Micro Biology: The aspirant should have pursued M.Sc/ M.Tech in microbiology/ biotechnology.

General Manager (Mining): The aspirant should be holding a degree in mining engineering (B.E/

B.Tech/ AMIE/ B.Sc – 4 years) from a recognised institute.

Selection Procedure

Except for the manager (legal) post, the selection of all the other posts will be done on the basis of an interview. For the manager (legal) posts, selection will be made on the basis of a written test/ skill test and personal interview.

How to apply

The online application form can be filled at the official website mentioned above. After submitting the same, a registration cum application form will be generated. Take out two printouts of the same. Keep one for your own self and send the other one along with the relevant documents to, “The Chief General Manager (HR), Recruitment Cell, Human Resource Department, Corporate Office, NLC India Limited, Block – 1, Neyveli – 607801, Tamil Nadu” before October 16.

