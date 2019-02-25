NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: Apply for 196 posts, salary over Rs 45,000 per month

NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh invites online applications to fill 196 trained graduate teachers (TGT) posts on contractual basis at its official website, recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in.

Candidates will have to clear a recruitment exam to be eligible for the post. The exam will be objective type in which 40 per cent will be the qualifying marks. Candidates will be selected based on merit of marks obtained in exam. In case two or more candidates are having same marks in written test then a

candidate having higher marks in C-TET (paper-II) will rank higher in the merit. Selected candidates will have to undergo document verification round, post which final selection will take place.

The application process will begin from February 26 and the last date to apply is March 22, 2019, up to 5 pm.

NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: Exam scheme

NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidate must be a graduate with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised university. A degree in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and qualifying paper-I teacher eligibility test (TET) conducted by CBSE is also compulsory.

or

Candidates with four years integrated BA.Bed/B.Sc B.ed or equivalent (with 50 per cent marks) and TET paper-II qualification can also apply

Age: Candidates within the age bracket of 21-37 years as on January 1, 2019 can apply

NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 196

TGT-Hindi – 13

TGT-English – 27

TGT-Punjabi – 19

TGT-Sci.(Med) – 10

TGT-Science (NM) – 47

TGT-Maths – 34

TGT-Social Science – 46

NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, recruit.nitttrchd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘department of education, Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh’

Step 3: Click on ‘trained graduate teachers’ link

Step 4: Click on apply online

Step 5: Fill in details, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

The link will be activated only on the scheduled date.

NTTTR TGT Recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of rs 800, in case of SC candidates the fee is Rs 400

NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Selected candidates will get a consolidated sum of Rs 45,756 per month, according to official notification.

