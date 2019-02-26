NITTTR clerk answer key to release at 5 pm, check cut off

NITTTR clerk answer key: The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh will release the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted on February 24, 2019 for the post of lower division clerk. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website, nitttrchd.ac.in.

The answer key will be available post 5 pm at the official website. Candidates will be given a window to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is February 27, 2019 till 4 pm. Candidates will also have to pay Rs 300 (per candidate) for raising objections.

NITTTR clerk answer key 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nitttrchd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Jobs’ on the sidebar

Step 3: Click on the link ‘answer keys for lower division clerk exam’

Step 4: Click on the link, a PDF will open

Step 5: Check the answer key

The link will be active after the scheduled time of 5 pm.

The objections raised by candidates will be uploaded on March 4, 2019 and counter objections will be accepted till March 5, 2019. Post counterclaims, final answer key will be released on March 8, 2019. Based on the result, candidates will be shortlisted for the next round. The second stage exam is a practical test or typing test. It is expected to be conducted from March 18 onwards, according to the official notification.

