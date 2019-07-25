NITI Aayog offers internships for graduates, postgraduates; check details

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog is offering an internship scheme for all students of undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate courses from any recognised university or institute.

Advertising

The application process for the NITI Aayog internship scheme will be available online from 1st to 10th of every month. The candidates can apply online through the website- nitiaayog.gov.in.

The scholarships were launched since 2015 and allow students to get experience at how the government agencies work and to get involved in the analysis in house data.

READ | List of top internships to apply in July, earn up to Rs 25,000

Advertising

Candidates can choose internships in various departments such as economics, foreign trades, finance, rural development, communication and media. NITI Aayog internship will be of six weeks except three months in certain profile.

IN VIDEO | Course Vs College: How to choose?

NITI Aayog internships: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NITI Aayog– nitiaayog.gov.in

Step 2: The online application form will be available from 1st to 10th of every month on the official website

Step 3: Students have to mention their academic qualification and select their preference for a department

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Once completed, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

READ | From Xiomi to Decathlon list of top internships for freshers, stipend up to Rs 35,000

NITI Aayog internship: Selection process

After applying to an internship, the applications will be forwarded to the heads of concerned departments for further scrutiny. The shortlisted candidates on the basis of their academic details will be called for an interview.

The process also involves a group interview where the recruiters will ask questions related to the profile the candidate has applied for. After the first round of interview, the shortlisted candidates will be called for the second round of the interview were recruiters will ask about the projects to work on.

IN VIDEO | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

Interns at NITI Aayog will get an exposure to observe the functioning of the Indian Government closely. Interns will attend workshops, seminars, meetings and international conferences that would give them a chance to learn from seasoned people.

The major tasks at NITI Aayog will be researching into a specific project assigned to them and recommending scalable solutions for the same.

Advertising

– With inputs from Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Internshala