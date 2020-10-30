NITI Aayog is hiring research officers, check eligibility, salary

NITI Ayog recruitment at niti.gov.in (Express Photo by Abhishek Saha/Representational)

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) has invited application for the post of a senior research officer and research officer in its Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO). A total of 13 vacancies are to be filled for this recruitment drive. The application process is on and the last date to apply is December 24. Interested can apply at the official website, niti.gov.in.

Candidates will be hired on a contractual basis initially up to three years, which can be extended up to five years, depending on the requirements or till the candidate reaches the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier. Candidates need to fill their form and send it along with relevant documents to ‘The Senior Research Officer (Admn), Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog, Room No. 431, NITI Bhawan, Sansad Marg, New Delhi-110001 by December 24.

NITI Aayog Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have a masters’ degree in any discipline or MBBS or degree in engineering or technology from a recognised university or passed in sections A and B of the institution exams of the Institute of Engineers (India) or have a two-year postgraduate diploma in management. A doctorate in any discipline or master’s degree in engineering is desirable.

Read | No stipend since months, lockdown worsens situation: Research scholars write to PM Modi

Age: Applicants should be at least 26-year-old to apply for the posts for research officer designation the upper age is capped at 35 years and for senior research officer posts, the upper age is 40 years. Candidates need at least three years of work experience for the post of a research officer and the minimum requirement is of five years of experience for SRO. Age will be calculated as of December 24. For appointment by deputation (including short-term contract) for the posts of senior research officer and research officer age will not be exceeding 56 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications.

NITI Aayog Recruitment: Salary

The salary for a research officer will be at level 10 of pay grade and in the range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 with consolidated pay of Rs 1,05,000. For the post of senior research officer, candidates will be paid at level 11 of pay grade between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700 with a consolidated salary of Rs 1,25,000.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd