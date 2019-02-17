NIT Srinagar faculty recruitment 2019: Apply for 76 posts at nitsr.ac.in

NIT Srinagar faculty recruitment 2019: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar has advertised for faculty posts. Candidates can apply at the official website, nitsri.ac.in. The application process will begin from February 20, 2019 and the last date is March 20, 2019.

A total of 76 vacancies are on offer. Candidates need to download the application form online and submit it to – Registrar, National Institute of Technology Srinagar, Hazratbal Srinagar 190006 by speed / registered post. Applications reached post 4pm of April 1, 2019 will not be accepted.

NIT Srinagar faculty recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nitsri.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘advertisements/jobs’

Step 3: Click on ‘faculty positions’

Step 4: A PDF will open, read instructions carefully and click on a link

Step 5: Link will redirect you to a new page

Step 6: Click on the post you are applying at and select apply online

The application link is not activated yet and will only work post-February 20, 2019.

NIT faculty recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to have a PhD degree to be eligible for the posts. Additionally, candidates must have at least 60 per cent marks in preceding degrees

Work experience: Candidates having six months or more experience with a NAAC or NBA recognised institute are eligible to apply for the post. According to official notification, experienced and meritorious candidates may be granted higher pay on recommendation of the selection committee.

NIT faculty recruitment 2019: Vacy details

Reserved category posts

NIT faculty recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 500.

