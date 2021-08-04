NIT-Rourkela placement: Three students bag Rs 45 lakh package, 101 new companies participated

The computer science and engineering departments bagged 187 jobs, the maximum among all other departments. (Image credits: NIT Rourkela)

Despite the pandemic, three National Institute of Technology-Rourkela students were offered annual pay packages of Rs 45 lakh, the highest so far, while nine were offered Rs 43 lakh per annum.

Prof Umesh C Pati, head of training and placement centre, NIT Rourkela, said this year, taking up the placement drive was a rigorous task. However, they witnessed 101 new companies participation in this placement season.

With 84 companies offering 253 students more than Rs 10 lakh per annum, the average CTC offered was about Rs 9.36 lakh per annum, an increase of over 4 per cent from the previous year. Another 211 students bagged prestigious internship offers from global majors like Microsoft, Barclays, etc with the highest stipend rising to Rs 1 lakh per month.

So far, the institute has received more than 841 full-time offers. The 256 companies that participated in the placement drive are from diverse sectors like software, manufacturing, electronics, finance, education, petroleum, construction and top rung public sector units like GAIL, C-DAC, TRAI, C-DOT, IOCL etc.

The computer science and engineering departments bagged 187 jobs, the maximum among all other departments. More than 230 postgraduate students have bagged job offers so far. Undergraduate students did well too, with the chemical engineering department attaining 100 per cent placement, followed by computer science and electronics and communication engineering departments, which achieved 98 per cent. Among the others, electronics and instrumentation engineering and electrical engineering attained 92 per cent and 88 per cent placements respectively.

The statistical report of the placement indicates that the IT and software sector has emerged as the top recruiter (41 per cent of total recruitment) to date. Core engineering, electrical and electronics manufacturing, analytics and consulting, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), and education sectors shared the rest.