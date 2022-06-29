NIT Rourkela placement: 20 students bag annual package of Rs 46.08 lakh

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela recorded a 100 per cent campus placement in Mining Department, with nearly 20 students receiving an annual pay package offer of Rs 46.08 lakh per annum.

This year, the institute claims of receiving the highest ever annual pay package. As many as 325 companies offered 1274 on-campus opportunities in this year’s placement drive with 138 students having received offers of more than Rs 20 lakh per annum.

There has been an increase of nearly 20 per cent in the average CTC, and the annual packages have increased from Rs 9.36 lakh per annum in 2021 to Rs 11.20 lakh per annum in 2022. Additionally, as many as 403 students got prestigious paid internship offers with an average stipend of around Rs 40,000 and the highest stipend of Rs 1.25 lakh per month from global companies such as Microsoft, Tata Steel, Oracle, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Barclays, Disney+Hotstar, Mathworks, SAP Labs and American Express, among others.

The highest average CTC — Rs 20.88 lakh per annum — has been recorded by the B.Tech course of the Computer Science Department. In this department, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Oracle recruited a majority of the students. The next highest average CTC of Rs 17.27 lakh per annum was recorded by the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department with major semiconductor recruiters such as Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Micron, Mediatek, AMD, and Intel, among others.

Amongst the different sectors, Software and IT Services has emerged as the top recruiter with 33.28 per cent of total recruitment, followed by Core Engineering (25 per cent), and Analytics and Consulting (18.72 per cent). The rest of the offers are from diverse sectors including Electronics, Finance, Education, Design, and Healthcare.

This year, the institute onboarded nearly 100 new recruiters, in addition to the companies that had hired candidates from the institute last year. In addition to global companies such as Apple, Google and Visa, a lot of PSUs such as BPCL, GAIL, EIL and BEL participated in the campus placements this year, making the total number of companies to be 325.