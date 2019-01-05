NIT Karnataka B.Tech student gets Rs 42 lakh package

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Karnataka, Surathkal, B.Tech student gets package worth Rs 42 lakh from DE Shaw – an American firm’s Hyderabad campus. The average package for all the nine B.Tech branches is around 9.5 lakhs. Nearly all students from the Computer Science and Information Technology branches have been placed with an average annual package of Rs 18 lakhs.

Advertising

The highest stipend for the students who have secured interns is Rs 1 lakh per month with an average stipend of Rs 35,000. This year, around 300 students from pre-final year of BTech have secured internships, this is nearly 1.5 times that of the previous year, according to the official release.

The electrical, electronics, mechanical and mining branches have seen about 82-85 per cent of the students being placed. In Chemical engineering, around 75 per cent students got placed, according to the official release.

About 150 students were offered pre-placement offers (PPOs). Placements through Internships is an attractive proposition for both the company and the student and represents the future trend of hiring. Based on feedback received from both companies and alumni, NITK has taken a step forward and has revised its curriculum to provide new academic options to its students admitted in 2018 onwards.

Advertising

The phase-I of the campus recruitment took begin from the first week of August and ended by the third week of November. More than 4/5th of the final year BTech students have been placed in reputed organizations from IT sector, service sector, and product-based and core industries. As many as 85 per cent students from the master of computer applications (MCA) programme have been placed. For the postgraduate courses, CSE and IT departments having nearly all students placed. In the second phase many companies are slotted to visit NITK for recruiting M Tech students and also recruiting PG interns for one-year project at Industries.

Currently, the second phase of placement is on and 100 more companies are expected to visit until May 2019.