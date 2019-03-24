NISE recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 26 posts, apply to get above Rs 2 lakh

NISE recruitment 2019: National Institute of Solar Energy has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for vacancies in 26 various posts. The selected candidates for the posts of Deputy Director General will get a salary between Rs 1.3 to 2.1 lakh (Rs 1,31,100- 2,16,600). The online application process for the posts will be closed on April 15, 2019.

The candidates need to possess a doctoral degree or Master’s degree to apply for the posts.

NISE recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 26

Post wise vacancy details:

Deputy Director General: 1

Director: 2

Deputy Director: 5

Assistant Director: 5

Executive Officer: 3

Executive Assistant-1: 5

Director (Administration): 1

Office Secretary: 1

Office Secretary-1: 3

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess doctorate degree or Master’s degree in various subjects as per posts.

Age Limit: The maximum upper age limit for the candidates is 50 years. For post wise, various age limit, please check the official notification. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the government recommendation.

Pay scale: The candidates selected for the post of Deputy Director General will get a salary between Rs 1,31,100 to 2,16,600. For post wise various pay scale benefits, please check the official notification.

Selection procedure: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.

Application fee: The candidates belong to general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while Rs 500 for other backward class (OBC) category candidates.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: April 15, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website nise.res.in on or before April 15, 2019.

