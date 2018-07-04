NIRTH Jabalpur recruitment 2018: Apply for Computer Programmer, Clerk and other posts at nirth.res.in, check details

NIRTH Jabalpur recruitment 2018: The National Institute for Research in tribal Health (NIRTH) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to attend the walk-in-interview for various posts such as. The job offered will be on temporary and contractual basis for a duration of one year or till completion of the project entitled, “Intensified Tuberculosis Control Project among Saharia- A particularly vulnerable tribal group in M.P.”
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 82
Designation
1) Scientist B (Medical): 1
2) Scientist B (Non-Medical): 2
3) Computer Programmer (Grade B): 1
4) Project Technical Officer (Statistician): 1
5) Data Entry Operator (Grade B): 6
6) Project Technical Officer (Sr.Investigator): 6
7) Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor Field Investigators: 15
8) Project Assistant Field Supervisor: 13
9) Project Technician III Field worker: 26
10) Project Technician (III): 4
11) Laboratory/Field Attendant: 4
12) Upper Division Clerk: 1
13) Junior Project Assistant: 2
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification:
Scientist B (Medical): The aspirant should be holding an MBBS/BDS degree with one year research/teaching experience from a recognised university.
Scientist B (Non-Medical): The aspirant should be holding a first class master degree in biological
science/biochemistry/microbiology/biotechnology from a recognised university/institute or 2nd
class M.Sc+Ph.D degree in biological science/microbiology/biotechnology from recognised university.
Computer Programmer (Grade B): The aspirant should be holding a master degree in computer
application/information technology/computer science from recognised university/institute
Or
B.E/B.Tech in computer engineering/computer science/computer technology/information technology from a recognised university with two years experience in relevant areas of programming or information system.
Project Technical Officer (Statistician): The aspirant should be a graduate in statistics/biostatistics
from recognised university with three years work experience from a recognised institutions or should possess a master degree in the statistics/biostatistics from recognised university.
Data Entry Operator (Grade B): The aspirant should have passed intermediate or 12th from
recognised board with DOEACC ‘A’ level from a recognised institute or should possess two years experience in EDP work. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer is required.
Project Technical Officer (Sr.Investigator): The aspirant should be a graduate in science/social
science/biological science relevant subject from recognised university with five year’s experience from a recognised institutions or should possess a master degree in the relevant subject (social work/sociology/
anthropology/biological science.
Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor: The aspirant should be a graduate in science/social science from recognised university with three year research /field work experience from a recognised institutions or should possess a master degree in science/social
sciences subjects.
Project Assistant Field Supervisor: The aspirant should be a graduate in science/social science from recognised university with three year research/field work experience from a recognised institutions or should possess a master degree in science/social sciences subjects.
Project Technician: The aspirant should have passed Class 12 in science subject and should have pursued two years diploma in medical laboratory technician or one year DMLT plus one year related field/laboratory experience or two years filed/laboratory experience from a government recognised organisation or graduate in science/relevant social science subject.
Laboratory/Field Attendant: The aspirant should have passed high school or equivalent with five
years experience in related field work from a government institution or recognised institute.
Upper Division Clerk: The aspirant should have passed Class 12 equivalent from recognised board with five years experience of administrative work or should be a graduate in any discipline from
recognised university with two years experience of administrative work. Typing speed of 8000 key depression per hour (KDPH) on computer is required.
Junior Project Assistant: The aspirant should have passed Class 12 equivalent from recognised board/university. Typing speed of 8000 key depression per hour (KDPH) on computer is required.
Pay Scale
Scientist B (Medical): A monthly salary of Rs 57,488 will be provided.
Scientist B (Non-Medical): A monthly salary of Rs 45,990 will be provided.
Computer Programmer (Grade B): A monthly salary of Rs 30,879 will be provided.
Project Technical Officer (Statistician): A monthly salary of Rs 30,441 will be provided.
Data Entry Operator (Grade B): A monthly salary of Rs 17,520 will be provided.
Project Technical Officer (Sr.Investigator): A monthly salary of Rs 30,441 will be provided.
Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor: A monthly salary of Rs 29,565 will be provided.
Project Assistant Field Supervisor: A monthly salary of Rs 29,565 will be provided.
Project Technician III Field worker: A monthly salary of Rs 17,520 will be provided.
Project Technician (III): A monthly salary of Rs 17,520 will be provided.
Laboratory/Field Attendant: A monthly salary of Rs 15,330 will be provided.
Upper Division Clerk: A monthly salary of Rs 16,622 will be provided.
Junior Project Assistant: A monthly salary of Rs 15,549 will be provided.
