NIRTH Jabalpur recruitment 2018: Apply for Computer Programmer, Clerk and other posts at nirth.res.in, check details

NIRTH Jabalpur recruitment 2018: The National Institute for Research in tribal Health (NIRTH) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to attend the walk-in-interview for various posts such as. The job offered will be on temporary and contractual basis for a duration of one year or till completion of the project entitled, “Intensified Tuberculosis Control Project among Saharia- A particularly vulnerable tribal group in M.P.”

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 82

Designation

1) Scientist B (Medical): 1

2) Scientist B (Non-Medical): 2

3) Computer Programmer (Grade B): 1

4) Project Technical Officer (Statistician): 1

5) Data Entry Operator (Grade B): 6

6) Project Technical Officer (Sr.Investigator): 6

7) Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor Field Investigators: 15

8) Project Assistant Field Supervisor: 13

9) Project Technician III Field worker: 26

10) Project Technician (III): 4

11) Laboratory/Field Attendant: 4

12) Upper Division Clerk: 1

13) Junior Project Assistant: 2

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Scientist B (Medical): The aspirant should be holding an MBBS/BDS degree with one year research/teaching experience from a recognised university.

Scientist B (Non-Medical): The aspirant should be holding a first class master degree in biological

science/biochemistry/microbiology/biotechnology from a recognised university/institute or 2nd

class M.Sc+Ph.D degree in biological science/microbiology/biotechnology from recognised university.

Computer Programmer (Grade B): The aspirant should be holding a master degree in computer

application/information technology/computer science from recognised university/institute

Or

B.E/B.Tech in computer engineering/computer science/computer technology/information technology from a recognised university with two years experience in relevant areas of programming or information system.

Project Technical Officer (Statistician): The aspirant should be a graduate in statistics/biostatistics

from recognised university with three years work experience from a recognised institutions or should possess a master degree in the statistics/biostatistics from recognised university.

Data Entry Operator (Grade B): The aspirant should have passed intermediate or 12th from

recognised board with DOEACC ‘A’ level from a recognised institute or should possess two years experience in EDP work. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer is required.

Project Technical Officer (Sr.Investigator): The aspirant should be a graduate in science/social

science/biological science relevant subject from recognised university with five year’s experience from a recognised institutions or should possess a master degree in the relevant subject (social work/sociology/

anthropology/biological science.

Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor: The aspirant should be a graduate in science/social science from recognised university with three year research /field work experience from a recognised institutions or should possess a master degree in science/social

sciences subjects.

Project Assistant Field Supervisor: The aspirant should be a graduate in science/social science from recognised university with three year research/field work experience from a recognised institutions or should possess a master degree in science/social sciences subjects.

Project Technician: The aspirant should have passed Class 12 in science subject and should have pursued two years diploma in medical laboratory technician or one year DMLT plus one year related field/laboratory experience or two years filed/laboratory experience from a government recognised organisation or graduate in science/relevant social science subject.

Laboratory/Field Attendant: The aspirant should have passed high school or equivalent with five

years experience in related field work from a government institution or recognised institute.

Upper Division Clerk: The aspirant should have passed Class 12 equivalent from recognised board with five years experience of administrative work or should be a graduate in any discipline from

recognised university with two years experience of administrative work. Typing speed of 8000 key depression per hour (KDPH) on computer is required.

Junior Project Assistant: The aspirant should have passed Class 12 equivalent from recognised board/university. Typing speed of 8000 key depression per hour (KDPH) on computer is required.

Pay Scale

Scientist B (Medical): A monthly salary of Rs 57,488 will be provided.

Scientist B (Non-Medical): A monthly salary of Rs 45,990 will be provided.

Computer Programmer (Grade B): A monthly salary of Rs 30,879 will be provided.

Project Technical Officer (Statistician): A monthly salary of Rs 30,441 will be provided.

Data Entry Operator (Grade B): A monthly salary of Rs 17,520 will be provided.

Project Technical Officer (Sr.Investigator): A monthly salary of Rs 30,441 will be provided.

Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor: A monthly salary of Rs 29,565 will be provided.

Project Assistant Field Supervisor: A monthly salary of Rs 29,565 will be provided.

Project Technician III Field worker: A monthly salary of Rs 17,520 will be provided.

Project Technician (III): A monthly salary of Rs 17,520 will be provided.

Laboratory/Field Attendant: A monthly salary of Rs 15,330 will be provided.

Upper Division Clerk: A monthly salary of Rs 16,622 will be provided.

Junior Project Assistant: A monthly salary of Rs 15,549 will be provided.

