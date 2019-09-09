NIRDPR rural startup conclave entry deadline extended, winners to get Rs 1 lakh

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has extended the deadline to apply for the third edition of its National Level Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) to September 13, 2019. Those interested can apply through the website – http://www.nirdpr.org.in. The conclave is scheduled to be held on September 27 and 28.

Advertising

Start-ups for those with ideas can showcase their innovations or make a pitch to investors. Selected ideas will receive learning and mentoring support and get connected with potential funding and network supports. Further, the winners under the categories of innovators and start-ups get to bag cash awards of Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively under each of the seven sectors.

In video| Why is Indian economy slowing down?

Besides the above one-year fellowship will also be offered for top winning innovators and startups, under which they will have the opportunity to participate in the training, workshops and seminars in the product/ technology/ innovation marketing at Rural Technology and Crafts Mela, a promotion at national platforms, and workshop on packaging, design and marketing

The conclave, being held in memory of the late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, has already attracted more than 350 applications from 17 states in the country. The themes of RISC 2019 are agriculture and allied activities, green energy solution, waste to wealth, health and elderly care, drinking water and sanitation, sustainable housing, and sustainable livelihood.

Advertising

The conclave, claims the institute will be attended by representatives from technical institutions, government departments supporting incubation, non-government agencies and business developers, venture capitalists, angel investors and other players from the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In this event, a platform called ‘Rural Innovation and Design (RIDe)’ Challenge will also be organised for school (above class 8) and college students, with an aim of finding potential solutions to critical everyday problems. These solutions will be represented through poster displays at the conclave. The winners will get prize money of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000.