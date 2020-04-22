NIOS chairman recruitment 2020: Application submission deadline extended due to lockdown

The last date for submission of application has been extended till May 31. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The last date for submission of application has been extended till May 31. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

In view of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the last date for submission of application process for the post of chairman. The last date for submission of application has been extended till May 31, 2020.

Earlier, the last date of receiving application was March 31, 2020.

“It is brought to the notice of all concerned that advertisements were made for inviting applications for the post of Chairman, NIOS with last date of receiving as 31st March 2020. Now in view of nationwide lockdown due to COVID 19 pandemic, the last date for submission of application form for the post of Chairman, NIOS has been extended till 31st May, 2020. Rest of the Terms and conditions in the original advertisement will remain unchanged,” the notification mentioned.

There are in total 14 vacancies for the posts of the chairman. The candidates selected for the posts will get a remuneration on the basis of 7th CPC, and will be in the pay scale between Rs 1,44,200 to 2,18,200.

The candidates have to download the application form from the website- mhrd.gov.in, and to send the duly filled application form to “VN Shukla, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of School Education & Literacy, New Delhi- 110, 001.”

Interested candidates can send the duly filled application form till May 31, 2020.

