NIMHANS staff nurse recruitment admit card 2019 released, how to download

NIMHANS staff nurse admit card 2019: National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences has released the admit card of NIMHANS Nursing officer, Junior Secretarial Assistant recruitment 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examination can download the admit card through the website nimhans.ac.in.

Advertising

The online window to download the admit card will be available till August 4. The recruitment examinations for the posts of Nursing officer, Junior Secretarial Assistant will be conducted on August 4, 2019.

NIMHANS staff nurse Admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIMHANS- nimhans.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print lout for further reference.

NIMHANS staff nurse recruitment 2019: Important dates

Admit card released: July 17

Last date to download admit card: August 4

Date of examination: August 4, 2019

Advertising

Candidates have received an email from NIMHANS saying “admit card for online examination of nursing officer and junior secretarial assistant to be held on August 4, 2019 has been uploaded in NIMHANS website nimhans.gov.in, kindly access the website to download the admit card”.

At present, the official website of NIMHANS is down for maintenance, candidates can download the admit card after some time.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.