NIELIT invites applications for IT manpower posts, check details here

NIELIT recruitment 2020: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Delhi has invited applications for various contractual positions. There is a total of six vacant posts, and the candidates selected can draw a salary of around Rs 50,000 per month. The candidates can apply till December 10 through the website- nielit.gov.in.

The candidates will be hired in the contractual post for a year, and the tenure will be extended on the basis of his/ her performance, as per the notification.

NIELIT recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total posts: 6

Post wise vacancy details

Sr. resource person (programming- .Net): 2

Resource person (programming -.Net): 1

Sr. resource person (PHP with drupal domain): 1

Resource person (PHP domain): 1

Sr. resource person (software testing): 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The candidates required to possess undergraduate/ postgraduate engineering degree. At least three years of post qualification experience is desired.

“B.E / B. Tech (computer science/IT)/ M.E /M. Tech. (computer science /IT)/M.S. (computer science /IT)/ M.Sc. (computer science/IT)/MCA/DOEACC ‘B Level’ / DOEACC ‘C Level’,” read the notification.

For details on post wise various educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years.

Pay scale: The selected candidates for the post of senior resource person will get a salary of Rs 50,000 per month, while Rs 35,000 per month for the post of the resource person.

