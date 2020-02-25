NIEIT recruitment 2020: Apply for 495 posts, salary over Rs 1.77 lakh

NIEIT recruitment 2020: There are vacancies for 495 scientist posts. Representational Image/ pixabay NIEIT recruitment 2020: There are vacancies for 495 scientist posts. Representational Image/ pixabay

NIEIT recruitment 2020: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIEIT) Delhi has invited applications for the posts of group A scientists ‘B’ and group B scientific/technical assistants ‘A’. The application process for the post will begin from Wednesday, February 26, and the candidates can apply through the website- nielit.gov.in. The registration process will be closed on March 26, 2020.

Candidates should not be older than 30 years and should have the required qualifications to apply for the posts.

NIEIT recruitment 2020: Vacancies available

Posts available: 495

Scientists group B: 288

Scientists group A: 207

Pay scale:

Group A scientists B: The candidates will be in the level 10 pay matrix and will get a salary between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500.

Group B scientific/technical assistants ‘A’: The candidates will be in the level 6 pay matrix and will get a remuneration between Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400.

Selection process:

Group A scientists ‘B’ will be required to appear for a written examination followed by an interview round and will be selected based on the combined performance in both on the ratio of 85:15. Only those who have qualified in the written exam will be called for the interview round.

Group B scientific/technical assistants ‘A’ will solely have to appear for the written test as there will be no interview rounds.

The written exam will include the objective type and OMR based questions. There will be 120 objective type questions— 60 from computer science and 60 on logical, analytical reasoning, quantitative and qualitative ability and general awareness and aptitude. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks and each question will carry a weightage of 1 mark.

