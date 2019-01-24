NICL Accounts Apprentice admit card released, check direct link

NICL Accounts Apprentice admit card 2019: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Accounts Apprentice posts. The candidates who will appear in the interview can download the admit card through the official website, nationalinsuranceindia.nic.co.in.

The online window to download the hall ticket will be closed on February 2, 2019. Earlier, the recruitment process has been conducted, and those who have cleared the written examination will now appear for the interview.

NICL Accounts Apprentice admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download admit card’ link under the what’s new section

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Download Call Letter link’

Step 5: Enter your login details and click on submit

Step 6: Download the admit card

The interview will be conducted in four metro cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai.

