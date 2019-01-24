NICL Accounts Apprentice admit card released, check direct link

NICL Accounts Apprentice admit card 2019: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Accounts Apprentice posts. The candidates who will appear in the interview can download the admit card through the official website, nationalinsuranceindia.nic.co.in.
The online window to download the hall ticket will be closed on February 2, 2019. Earlier, the recruitment process has been conducted, and those who have cleared the written examination will now appear for the interview.
NICL Accounts Apprentice admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download admit card’ link under the what’s new section
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘Download Call Letter link’
Step 5: Enter your login details and click on submit
Step 6: Download the admit card
The interview will be conducted in four metro cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai.