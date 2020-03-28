NIC Scientist recruitment deadline extended for 495 posts, monthly salary over Rs 1.77 lakh

NIC recruitment: Apply at nielit.in (Representational image) NIC recruitment: Apply at nielit.in (Representational image)

NIC scientist recruitment: The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has advertised for 495 posts for scientists and scientific or technical assistant at group A and group B level. The application process is on and interested can apply at the official website — nielit.in. The application process was to close on March 26 but has not extended till April 10. The extension has been given due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To be eligible for the scientist posts, candidates will have to clear a written exam and interview. For technical or scientific assistant posts only a written test will be conducted. The exam will have a total of 120 objective type questions consisting of 78 questions from technical area (computer science) and 42 questions on generic area.

NIC scientist recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, nielit.in

Step 2: Click on recruitment

Step 3: Click on Scientist and scientific assistant programme

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill application form

Step 6: Make payment, submit

Read| NIC Scientist recruitment notification

NIC scientist recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 800. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

NIC scientist recruitment: Salary

For the post of scientists candidates will get salary in the range of Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500 per month and for scientific/technical assistants the monthly pay will be Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400.

