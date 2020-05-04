NIC Scientist recruitment 2020: Application submission date extended, check details

NIC Scientist recruitment 2020: The candidates can apply till June 1. Representational image/ gettyimages.in NIC Scientist recruitment 2020: The candidates can apply till June 1. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

NIC Scientist recruitment 2020: The application process for the National Informatics Centre (NIC) scientists and scientific or technical assistant posts has been extended, which was scheduled to be closed on April 30, 2020. The application process has extended till June 1, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply through the website- nielit.in.

The registration process initially scheduled to close on March 26, but was extended till April 10, and further extended till April 30, 2020 due to the lockdown.

NIC scientist recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, nielit.in

Step 2: Click on recruitment

Step 3: Click on Scientist and scientific assistant programme

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill application form

Step 6: Make payment, submit

To be eligible for the scientist posts, candidates will have to clear a written exam and interview. For technical or scientific assistant posts, a written test will be conducted. The exam will have a total of 120 objective type questions consisting of 78 questions from technical area (computer science) and 42 questions on generic area.

For the post of scientists candidates will get salary in the range of Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500 per month and for scientific/technical assistants the monthly pay will be Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400.

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 800. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

