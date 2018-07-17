NIACL recruitment 2018: Registration begins for Assistant post, salary over Rs 40,000 per month

NIACL recruitment 2018: The last date for registration is July 31. The last date for registration is July 31.

NIACL recruitment 2018: The New India Assurance Company Limited (Ltd) has released a notification inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the post of Assistants in class III cadre from open market. The registration for the same has started from today, July 16 and will continue till July 31. Those willing to apply can do so at the official website, newindia.co.in. The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and a main examination. Shortlisted candidates will then appear for the regional language test.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 685

Designation

Assistant

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or should be holding an equivalent qualification recognised by the central government. The candidate should also have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ intermediate/ graduation level. Possessing knowledge of regional language of the state for which a candidate is applying is mandatory.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years and should be minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Examination pattern

Prelims:

It will be an online objective test of 100 marks. The duration of the same will be one hour and there will be three sections. The paper will be divided into the following sections:

— Test of English language: 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

— Test of reasoning: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

— Test of numerical ability: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

Important dates

Application fee payment begins: July 16

Application fee payment ends: July 31

Tier I online examination (prelims): September 8 or 9

Tier II online examination (mains): October 6

