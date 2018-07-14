NIACL recruitment 2018: 685 vacancies, apply before July 31 at newindia.co.in

NIACL recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply through the website, newindia.co.in, on or before July 31, 2018 NIACL recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply through the website, newindia.co.in, on or before July 31, 2018

NIACL recruitment 2018: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has started the application process for the post of Assistants. There are 685 class III cadre posts available and candidates will be recruited after clearing two exams (Tier I and Tier II). The candidates can apply through the website, newindia.co.in, on or before July 31, 2018.

The Tier I exam will be of 100 marks and candidates will be given 1 hour to answer all questions. Candidates will be tested on the English language, reasoning and numerical ability. The tier II exam will be two hours long and candidates will have to answer 200 questions with a total weightage of 250 marks.

Application forms are available on the official website. Candidates from reserved categories can also apply for pre-recruitment training to be better prepared for the exams.

NIACL recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online registration: July 16 to July 31, 2018

Application fees: July 16 to July 31, 2018

Tier I Online Examination (Tentative dates): September 8/ September 9, 2018

Tier II Online Examination (Main Exam): October 6, 2018 (Tentative date)

Call Letters: 10 days prior to every examinations.

Eligibility:

– You should be at least 18 years of age and no older than 30 years to apply (There is relaxation of years for candidates of the reserved categories).

– You should have a Graduate degree from a recognised university.

– You should have passed 10+2 exams with English as one of your subjects.

– You should be proficient in the regional language of the state that you are applying for.

Steps to apply for NIACL:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIACL, newindia.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link to the recruitment page in the bottom right of the main page.

Step 3: Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ON LINE FOR ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXERCISE 2018”.

Step 4: Register if you have not already and log in to the site.

Step 5: Fill in the details in the fields provided.

Step 6: Click on “Submit”.

Step 7: Take a print-out of the application for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd