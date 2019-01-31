Toggle Menu
NIACL prelims 2019: Check expected cut-off and section-wise analysishttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/niacl-prelims-2019-check-expected-cut-off-and-section-wise-analysis-5562666/

NIACL prelims 2019: Check expected cut-off and section-wise analysis

NIACL exam analysis: Here is cut-off and section-wise analysis for the phase-I online exam held to fill a total 312 vacancies. Those who qualify the exam will appear for the main paper

NIACL exam analysis, niacl prelims analysis, NIACL prelims cut-off, NIACL expected cutoff, NIACL cut off , niacl prelims score, niacl merit list prekims, sarkari naukri, givt jobs, latest niacl jobs updtaes, latest govt jobs notification, sarkari exam notification, employment news
(Representational Image)

NIACL exam analysis: New India Assurance Co. Ltd. (NIACL) conducted the prelims examination for the post of administrative officer (generalists and specialists) on January 30, 2019 for total 312 vacancies. The online exam for phase-I was conducted in two shifts. The phase-II will be held on March 2, 2019.

The overall difficulty level was between easy to moderate. The duration of the exam was 60 mins with a total of 100 questions were asked in the exam which was divided into three sections namely:

English language – 30 questions

Quantitative aptitude – 35 questions

Reasoning ability – 35 questions

NIACL exam analysis: Marking scheme

One mark is assigned for a correct answer and negative marking of 0.25 is assigned for a wrong answer. The English language was the easiest of the three. The level of quantitative aptitude section was a little difficult and tricky as compared to the other sections. While the reasoning section was moderate.

Below is a breakdown of a number of questions both section-wise and overall to qualify for the exam. The expected cut-off of the exam may vary between 70-75 for the General Category.

NIACL exam analysis: How much is a good attempt?

Advertising

Section-wise analysis

The Topic wise breakdown of questions is discussed below:

Reasoning Ability:

 

Name of the Topic

Number of Questions asked

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

Square sitting arrangement

Linear Arrangement – 7 people

Floor based puzzle – 9 floors were given

Box based puzzle – 9 boxes were given and have to arrange them according to the given statement

18 Qs

Syllogism (based on old pattern)

5 Qs

Inequality (direct & based on old pattern)

5 Qs

Coding Decoding (based on old pattern)

5 Qs

Distance & Direction based Question

2 Qs

 

English Language:

 

Name of the Topic

Number of Questions asked

Reading Comprehension

RC based on Insurance Policy Claim

The theme of the RC – Policy Holder Surplus

Antonym & Synonym (2Q)

7 Qs

Sentence rearrangement

The sentences were divided into 5 parts like –

A, B, C, D

5 -6 Qs

Error Detection

The sentences were divided into 5 parts like –

A, B, C, D

5 Qs

Fill in the blanks

based on Single fillers

7-8 Qs

Word Usage

3 Qs

Cloze test (Topic – Activity of Humans that affects Environment)

5 Qs

 

Quantitative Aptitude:

 

Name of the Topic

Number of Questions asked

Data Interpretation (3 Sets)

Caselet based D.I. – Based on 2 companies and three-month consumption was given.

Bar Graph – Clothes sold on western & Indian style, and date of 5 years were given.

Table Chart – Data of Coaching institute and ratio of teachers and students were given.

15 Qs

Number Series (Qs were based on Wrong Number series)

5

Approximation

5

Miscellaneous Questions

10

 

 NIACL is one of the five completely owned insurance companies by the Government of India and is a leading global insurance group with offices and branches spread all across the nation.

— The analysis is provided by Dr Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup (exam preparation platform for competitive exams)

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BPSC assistant engineer prelims result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in
2 RRB JE recruitment 2019: Registrations closing today, important instructions
3 UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Registrations begin for 672 posts; check eligibility and know how to apply