NIACL prelims 2019: Check expected cut-off and section-wise analysis

NIACL exam analysis: New India Assurance Co. Ltd. (NIACL) conducted the prelims examination for the post of administrative officer (generalists and specialists) on January 30, 2019 for total 312 vacancies. The online exam for phase-I was conducted in two shifts. The phase-II will be held on March 2, 2019.
The overall difficulty level was between easy to moderate. The duration of the exam was 60 mins with a total of 100 questions were asked in the exam which was divided into three sections namely:
English language – 30 questions
Quantitative aptitude – 35 questions
Reasoning ability – 35 questions
NIACL exam analysis: Marking scheme
One mark is assigned for a correct answer and negative marking of 0.25 is assigned for a wrong answer. The English language was the easiest of the three. The level of quantitative aptitude section was a little difficult and tricky as compared to the other sections. While the reasoning section was moderate.
Below is a breakdown of a number of questions both section-wise and overall to qualify for the exam. The expected cut-off of the exam may vary between 70-75 for the General Category.
NIACL exam analysis: How much is a good attempt?
Section-wise analysis
The Topic wise breakdown of questions is discussed below:
Reasoning Ability:
|
Name of the Topic
|
Number of Questions asked
|
Puzzles & Seating Arrangement
Square sitting arrangement –
Linear Arrangement – 7 people
Floor based puzzle – 9 floors were given
Box based puzzle – 9 boxes were given and have to arrange them according to the given statement
|
18 Qs
|
Syllogism (based on old pattern)
|
5 Qs
|
Inequality (direct & based on old pattern)
|
5 Qs
|
Coding Decoding (based on old pattern)
|
5 Qs
|
Distance & Direction based Question
|
2 Qs
English Language:
|
Name of the Topic
|
Number of Questions asked
|
Reading Comprehension
RC based on Insurance Policy Claim
The theme of the RC – Policy Holder Surplus
Antonym & Synonym (2Q)
|
7 Qs
|
Sentence rearrangement
The sentences were divided into 5 parts like –
A, B, C, D
|
5 -6 Qs
|
Error Detection
The sentences were divided into 5 parts like –
A, B, C, D
|
5 Qs
|
Fill in the blanks
based on Single fillers
|
7-8 Qs
|
Word Usage
|
3 Qs
|
Cloze test (Topic – Activity of Humans that affects Environment)
|
5 Qs
Quantitative Aptitude:
|
Name of the Topic
|
Number of Questions asked
|
Data Interpretation (3 Sets)
Caselet based D.I. – Based on 2 companies and three-month consumption was given.
Bar Graph – Clothes sold on western & Indian style, and date of 5 years were given.
Table Chart – Data of Coaching institute and ratio of teachers and students were given.
|
15 Qs
|
Number Series (Qs were based on Wrong Number series)
|
5
|
Approximation
|
5
|
Miscellaneous Questions
|
10
NIACL is one of the five completely owned insurance companies by the Government of India and is a leading global insurance group with offices and branches spread all across the nation.
— The analysis is provided by Dr Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup (exam preparation platform for competitive exams)