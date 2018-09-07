NIACL assistant recruitment 2018 exam tomorrow, last minute tips

NIACL assistant recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and a main examination. NIACL assistant recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and a main examination.

NIACL assistant recruitment 2018: The New India Assurance Company Limited (Ltd) is all set to conduct the assistant recruitment examination 2018 tomorrow on September 8, Saturday for the hiring of class III cadre. The registration for the same started from July 16 and ended on July 31. The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and a main examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the regional language test. Tier II online examination or mains will be held on October 6.

The prelims will be an online objective test of 100 marks. The duration of the same will be one hour and there will be three sections. With only a few hours left for the exam, one might be busy revising the preparation and must be geared up for the paper. There are some important rules and tips which one should keep in mind before attempting tomorrow’s exam. Read below to find more.

Call letter: The admit card is the only and most important document which is required to carry inside the examination hall. Make sure that a night before the exam, you keep the same inside your bag so that no time is wasted the next day searching for it. Along with it, you also have to bring your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it and a valid photo identity proof ( PAN card/ passport/ permanent driving licence/ voter’s card/ bank passbook) in original and a photocopy.

Time: It is always better to reach the examination venue before time than reaching late and missing out giving the paper, for which you have worked so hard. Leave your house on time in order to avoid any uncalled traffic or last moment confusion. No matter what, you won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall if you reach late.

Venue name: It is always smart to jot down the address of your examination venue on a piece of paper and carry the same till you reach the same. This will turn out to be helpful in case you forget the route or find difficulty in locating the venue.

Items banned: Candidates should keep in mind that certain items are prohibited inside the hall and if one is found keeping any of it, his her candidature can be cancelled. Items such as calculators (separate or with a watch), books, notebooks or written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility), or any other electronic device will not be allowed during the examination.

Items required: You should bring with you a ball-point pen for marking your answers.

