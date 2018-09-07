NIACL assistant recruitment 2018 exam today

Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
NIACL Assistant recruitment 2018: The New India Assurance Company Limited (Ltd) is all set to conduct the Assistant recruitment examination 2018 tomorrow on September 8, Saturday for recruitment to class III cadre

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2018 5:57:15 pm
NIACL assistant recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and a main examination.
NIACL assistant recruitment 2018: The New India Assurance Company Limited (Ltd) is all set to conduct the assistant recruitment examination 2018 on September 8, Saturday for the hiring of class III cadre. The registration for the same started from July 16 and ended on July 31. The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and a main examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the regional language test. Tier II online examination or mains will be held on October 6.

The prelims will be an online objective test of 100 marks. The duration of the same will be one hour and there will be three sections.

