NIACL Assistant admit card 2018 released at newindia.co.in

NIACL Assistant admit card 2018: The admit card for Assistant Preliminary examination has been released by the New India Assurance Insurance company Limited (NIACL). All those who had applied for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — newindia.co.in. Through the recruitment, posts will be filled for Assistants in class III cadre from open market. The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and a main examination. Shortlisted candidates will then appear for the regional language test. There are a total of 685 vacancies.

Prelims pattern

It will be an online objective test of 100 marks. The duration of the same will be one hour and there will be three sections. The paper will be divided into the following sections:

— Test of English language: 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

— Test of reasoning: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

— Test of numerical ability: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

NIACL Assistant admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for recruitment

Step 3: Under ‘Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2018’, click on the admit card link

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration/ roll number, password/ date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on ‘submit’

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

