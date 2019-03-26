NIACL AO main results declared, interview schedule to release shortly

NIACL recruitment 2019: The New India Assurance company, a government of India undertaking has declared the results for the scale 1- general and specialists mains recruitment examination. The list of the candidates who have been selected for interview are available on the official website- newindia.co.in.

The interview schedule of the candidates will be released shortly, and the admit card can download the admit card through the official website.

The mark sheet of the candidates who have not been shortlisted for the interview and cut-offs for the phase-II examination will also be released. The candidates can download it from the official website.

The recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. Phase one was held on January 30 and the second phase on March 2, 2019.

Pay scale: Total remuneration of Rs.51,000 per month will be allotted to candidates placed in metropolitan centres. Other benefits such as coverage under National Pension System governed by PFRDA, gratuity, LTS, medical benefits, group personal accident insurance etc shall be as per rules.

