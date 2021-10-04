NIACL AO admit cards 2021 released, exam on October 16

NIACL AO admit cards 2021: The New India Assurance Company Limited today activated the Administrative Officer (AO) exam’s admit cards link. The admit cards for AO (Generalist) (Scale 1) Phase I have been released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card or call letters from the official website of NIACL on newindia.co.in.

The NIACL AO recruitment examination will be conducted on October 16. The call letters carry exam venue, time and other important instructions.

NIACL AO admit cards 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIACL mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for recruitment tab displayed on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link ‘Download call letter for phase I (preliminary) exam’

Step 4: Login with the registration number and other details

Step 5: Download admit cards

The exam duration is 60 minutes for 100 marks paper. The phase I exam will include Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. Candidates have to qualify for each test/section by securing passing marks.

The questions will be multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer. For every incorrect answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks will be deducted.