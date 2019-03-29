NIACL AO admit card for interview released, check direct link

NIACL AO interview admit card: The New India Assurance company, a government of India undertaking has released the admit card for the scale 1- general and specialists mains recruitment examination. The candidates who will appear for the interview can download it from the official website- newindia.co.in.

Advertising

The candidates can download the interview call letter till April 22, 2019.

NIACL AO interview admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- newindia.co.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The Main exam result was released on March 26, 2019. The recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. Phase one was held on January 30 and the second phase on March 2, 2019.

Pay scale: Total remuneration of Rs.51,000 per month will be allotted to candidates placed in metropolitan centres. Other benefits such as coverage under National Pension System governed by PFRDA, gratuity, LTS, medical benefits, group personal accident insurance etc shall be as per rules.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.