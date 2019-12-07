NIA recruitment for 71 posts under Ministry of Home Affairs: Check how to apply

NIA Recruitment: Download form from nia.gov.in. (Representational image) NIA Recruitment: Download form from nia.gov.in. (Representational image)

NIA recruitment: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the post of inspector and sub-inspector on deputation basis. A total of 71 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested can apply at the official websites, nia.gov.in.

Candidates need to send the application form along with documents to ‘SP (Adm), NIA HQ, opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, 110003’. The last date to receive the application is January 7. The application form will be available at the official websites.

NIA recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 71

Inspector – 30

Sub-inspector – 41

NIA recruitment: Eligibility

Applicant should have obtained a bachelor’s degree and have at least two years’ experience in handling cases of investigation. Or For the post of inspector one should have held an analogous post on regular basis or have five years of service in pay band 2. For the post of inspector, the candidate must have either held an analogous post or have six years of service experience in pay band 1.

NIA recruitment: Salary

For the post of inspector, candidates will get salary up to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4600. For the post of sub-inspector, candidates will get a pay grade of Rs 4200 with a salary up to Rs 34,800 (pre-revision). For both the posts, an additional DA, HRD, TRT and other allowances and a special allowance as much as 20 per cent of the basic salary will also be awarded each month.

