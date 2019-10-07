NIA recruitment 2019: Apply for additional SP posts, salary over Rs 2 lakh

NIA recruitment 2019: The National Investing Agency has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Additional Superintendent of Police (Additional SP). The candidates can apply through the official website- nia.gov.in.

There are 10 vacancies for the posts of Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP), and will be hired on deputation/ absorption basis in NIA. The online application process will be closed on October 26, 2019. The candidates will be appointed in places of Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Raipur, Jammu and Chandigarh.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 10

NIA recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates must have at least a bachelor’s degree with an experience of two years in handling cases of investigation of a crime or intelligence work or operation or IT cases or training in counter-terrorism, etc can apply for the posts.

NIA recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘recruitment and training’, click on it

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment’, then ‘recruitment notice’

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Inviting nomination for the post of Additional SP in the NIA on deputation basis’

Step 5: Read documents carefully, download format

NIA recruitment 2019: Documents required

Bio-data

Application form in the format

Attested copies of APARs dossier from 2013-14 to 2017-19

Vigilance clearance certificate and integrity certificate

Details of major/minor penalties imposed during the last 10 years.

NIA recruitment 2019: Salary

The selected candidates will be in the pay band between Rs 67,700 to 2,08,700 with a grade pay of Rs 6,600 per month.

