NIA recruitment 2019: Apply for 62 SI, inspector jobs; monthly salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

NIA recruitment 2019: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the post of inspector and sub-inspector (SI) through its website, nia.gov.in. A total of 62 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has begun and candidates need to send duly signed CV as prescribed on the website to the official address.

Advertising

The applications should reach the NIA office before April 23, 2019. The application should be marked to ‘The SP (adm), NIA HQ, opposite CGO complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003’.

NIA recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 62

Inspector – 26

Sub-inspector – 36

NIA recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have at least a bachelor’s degree with experience of two years in handling cases of investigation of a crime or intelligence work or operation or IT cases or training in counter-terrorism, etc can apply for the posts.

NIA recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘recruitment and training’, click on it

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment’, then ‘recruitment notice’

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Inviting nomination for the post of Sub Inspectors in the NIA on deputation basis’

Step 5: Read documents carefully, download format

Advertising

NIA recruitment 2019: Documents required

Bio-data

Application form in the format

Attested copies of APARs dossier from 2013-14 to 2017-18

Vigilance clearance certificate and integrity certificate

Details of major/minor penalties imposed during the last 10 years

NIA recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of the inspector, candidates will get a salary between the pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4,600. Special allowances, as must as 20 per cent of the basic pay, DA, HRA, TRT etc will also be granted along with salary.

For the post of sub-inspector, candidates will get a monthly salary between the pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 with additional allowances.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.