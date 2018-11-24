NHPC Trade apprentices jobs 2018: Last date approaching soon

NHPC Trade apprentices jobs 2018: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various apprentice positions. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, nhpcindia.com, December 5, 2018. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 7,650 per month

Advertising

The basic requirement for the apprentices job includes a candidate to hold minimum qualification in the trade or ITI field.

NHPC trade apprentices jobs: Post wise vacancy details

Total vacancies: 16

Electrician: 5

Welder: 3

Wireman: 2

Fitter: 3

Plumber: 3

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The basic requirement for the apprentices job includes a candidate to hold minimum qualification in the trade or ITI field, depending upon the sector they are applying for. The job is available for freshers and candidates having one year or more experience will not be eligible.

Advertising

Pay Scale: In case of trade apprentices, the employee will be eligible to get Rs 7650 per month.

Reservations: Seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category. Also, preference will be given to families affected of Teesta-V power station I and II and resident of Sikkim, according to the official notification.

Selection Criteria: Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list. As many as 50 percent weight age will be given to the mark sheet of class VIII/X/XII and 50 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in ITI.

NHPC Trade apprentices jobs 2018: How to apply

Step 1- Candidates can log in to the apprenticeship.gov.in

Step 2 – before filling the form keep Aadhaar card, passport size photo handy

Step 3 – One should have a valid email id to register

Step 4 – Fill the form and put NHPC as prefrence

Step 5 – One can also register at nhpcindia.com

The duration of the training is going to be for one year. Application process will be closed on December 5, 2018.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected