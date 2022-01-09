scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 09, 2022
NHPC Recruitment 2022: Application for 67 posts open till January 17

Shortlisted candidates will be provisionally selected and extended offer of appointment only after their documents are verified at NHPC's Corporate Office in Faridabad, Haryana.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
Updated: January 9, 2022 4:57:01 pm
RPSC, RAS, RPSC RAS 2021All candidates applying for the vacancies related to Trainee Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) should have compulsorily appeared for GATE 2021. File.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is inviting applications for trainee engineer and trainee officer posts. Candidates can visit the official website of NHPC Limited at nhpcindia.com to apply for the vacancies.

Candidates have time till January 17, 2022, to apply for the 67 vacancies in the organisation. NHPC has opened 29 posts for trainee engineer (civil), 20 for trainee engineer (mechanical), 12 for trainee officer (finance), four for trainee engineer (electrical) and two for trainee officer (company secretary).

All candidates applying for the vacancies related to trainee engineer (civil/mechanical/electrical) should have compulsorily appeared for GATE 2021. Similarly, CA/CMA score will be considered for trainee officer (finance) vacancies and CS score for trainee officer (company secretary).

How to apply:

Step 1: Eligible candidates can apply through the official NHPC website – nhpcindia.com

Step 2: Click on ‘career’ and read all instructions

Step 3: Fill in all necessary details

Step 4: Update the necessary scanned document. Save all the details

Step 5: Click on ‘make payment’ and use online portals to submit application fee

Step 6: Save the registration slip for future reference and use

The application fee for General, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates is Rs 295 (including GST @ 18 per cent), which is non-refundable and has to be paid through available online methods. Meanwhile, candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category need not pay any application fee.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to NHPC’s Corporate Office in Faridabad, Haryana. After this, candidates will be provisionally selected and extended an offer of appointment.

