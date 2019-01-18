Toggle Menu
NHM UP admit card released, download at sams.co.inhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/nhm-up-admit-card-released-sams-co-in-5545431/

NHM UP admit card released, download at sams.co.in

NHM UP admit card 2018: The admit card is available at the official website, sams.co.in. The recruitment examinations will be conducted on January 27, 2019.

NHM admit card, NHM Hall Ticket, NHM jobs, NRHM, NHM, NRHM Jobs, govtjobs
NHM UP admit card 2018: The recruitment examinations will be conducted on January 27, 2019. 

NHM UP admit card 2018: The National Rural Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released the admit card for the recruitment examinations to the posts of ANM and Staff Nurse, and other vacancies. The examinations will be conducted on January 27, 2019.

The National Health Mission has advertised for more than 10,000 vacancies in contractual posts of ANM, Staff Nurse, Physiotherapist and Lab Technician. The online application process for the recruitment was closed on January 7, 2019.

NHM UP admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sams.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test or an interview.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018Railway JobsBank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CISF recruitment 2019: Online application process begins January 21; 429 Head Constable vacancies
2 JNU recruitment 2019: Apply to get over a lakh; 73 Non-Teaching vacancies
3 RRB Group D answer key 2018: Online window to raise objection closes tomorrow