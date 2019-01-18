NHM UP admit card released, download at sams.co.in

NHM UP admit card 2018: The National Rural Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released the admit card for the recruitment examinations to the posts of ANM and Staff Nurse, and other vacancies. The examinations will be conducted on January 27, 2019.

The National Health Mission has advertised for more than 10,000 vacancies in contractual posts of ANM, Staff Nurse, Physiotherapist and Lab Technician. The online application process for the recruitment was closed on January 7, 2019.

NHM UP admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sams.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test or an interview.

