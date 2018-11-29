National Health Mission Assam: Apply for 700 posts at nhmassam.info

NHM recruitment 2018: The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has advertised for 700 vacancies to be filled by shortlisting candidates through interviews. The interested candidates have to go through an interview round to be that will be held on December 1, 2018. The interview session will begin from 10 am onwards. Candidates have to reach the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati for the interview at least 10 minutes prior to the interview time.

Advertising

All the 700 vacancies advertised by NHRM will be the contractual basis. Out of the total seats, three per cent will be reserved for the candidates belonging to the PWD (people with disability) category. Interested candidates can check the details about the vacancies on the official website — nhmassam.info

NHM recruitments 2018: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates must have a B Sc in nursing or should have passed GNM course from any recognised nursing school or institution. Recognition should be given to the institute by the Assam Nurse’ midwives and health visitors council.

Pay scale: The candidates who will get the job will also get a reimbursement of Rs 16,500 per month

Advertising

NHM recruitment 2018: check updates here –

Step 1 – Visit official website – nrhmassam.infor

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘advertisement – walk-in interview for the post of staff nurse under NHM, Assam’

Step 3 – A new window will open. Read the instructions carefully

Note: Candidates already working under NHM need not apply, according to the official website

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.