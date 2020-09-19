NHM MP CHO recruitment 2020: Hiring on for 3800 posts for BSc graduates, salary up to Rs 40,000

MP NRHM recruitment 2020: Apply at nrhmmo.gov.in (Representational image/Pexels)

NHM MP CHO recruitment 2020: The National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for the post of Community Health Officers (CHO). A total of 3800 vacancies are advertised under this recruitment process. The application process has begun from September 18 and interested candidates can apply till October 8 at nrhmmp.gov.in or sams.co.in.

Selected candidates will be hired to work under Ayushman Bharat at Health and Wellness Centers and can be posted at sub-health centers as CHO to “lead a primary health team” consisting of frontline workers such as ASHAs, female health workers, and male health workers among others. The candidates will be hired from January to December 2021.

NHM MP CHO recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to apply for the posts. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years. For reserved category candidates including OBC, SC, ST, EWS, physically handicapped, and female candidates from Madhya Pradesh, the upper age limit will be 45 years.

Education: Applicants should have BSc nursing with an integrated curriculum of certificate in community health (CCH). Those having post basic BSc nursing with CCH from a recognised institute can also apply. Students in the final year can also apply. In case a final year student fails in the exam after obtaining a job, their candidates will be canceled.

NHM MP CHO recruitment 2020: Salary

Final year candidates will be selected at a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month and additional performance-based incentives up to Rs 7500. Those who hold relevant degree will be hired at a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 per month and monthly performance-based incentive up to Rs 15,000

