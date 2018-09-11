NHM Assam recruitment: Hiring on for consultant, medical officer, engineer and other posts, apply at nrhmassam.in

NHM Assam recruitment: The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/ selection test. NHM Assam recruitment: The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/ selection test.

NHM Assam recruitment: The National Health Mission (NHM) Assam has issued a recruitment notification, inviting applications from aspirants willing to apply for the posts of Training Consultant, Medical Officer, Assistant Engineer, etc on contractual basis. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — nhm.assam.gov.in. Three per cent seats are reserved for PWD candidates. The last date for submission of application is September 20. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/ selection test.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 324

Designation

Training Consultant: 1

Medical Officer (MBBS): 300

Programmer: 1

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 7

Clinical Psychologist: 10

Urban Health Coordinator: 2

Zonal Engineer (Electrical): 1

ASHA Programme Manager: 1

State Programme Coordinator, NCD: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Training Consultant: The aspirant should pursued MD/ DNB (gynecology and obstetrics).

Desirable: Degree/ diploma in public health management.

Also, minimum five years of experience in teaching and training of health professional/ programme management at NHM is required.

Medical Officer (MBBS): The aspirant should be holding a MBBS degree from a recognised medical college and should be registered with Assam Medical Council/ Medical Council of India (MCI).

Programmer: The aspirant should pursued M.Tech/ MCA/ BE (IT)/ BE (Comp Sc.)/ M.Sc (IT)/ M.Sc (Comp Sc.)/ DOEAC B level or equivalent. Minimum four years of experience in software development is required.

Assistant Engineer (Civil): The aspirant should be holding a degree in civil engineering or AMIE (section-A and section-B) in civil engineering from any recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent marks. Minimum three years of experience in execution and supervision of construction works is required.

Clinical Psychologist: The aspirant should be holding a post graduate degree in psychology or applied psychology and a master of philosophy in medical and social psychology or masters of

philosophy in medical health and social psychology.

Urban Health Coordinator: The aspirant should be holding a MBA, post graduate degree/ diploma in management/ rural management/ social work/ rural development with a minimum of two years of post qualification work experience in the field of community health/ medical health/ community development programmes or related fields.

Zonal Engineer (Electrical): The aspirant should be holding a degree in electrical engineering or AMIE (section-A and section-B) in electrical engineering from any recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent marks.

ASHA Programme Manager: The aspirant should be holding a post graduate degree (full time) in health management/ MSW/ public health management/ rural development from a reputed institute with minimum 3-5 years post qualification work experience in relevant field.

State Programme Coordinator, NCD: The aspirant should be holding a MBBS degree from a recognised medical college and should be registered with Medical Council of India (MCI)/ Assam Medical Council (AMC).

Desirable: Diploma/ Master in Public Health/ Community Health administration.

Age limit:

Training Consultant/ Medical Officer/ ASHA Programme Manager/ State Programme Coordinator: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 62 years.

Rest of the posts: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 43 years.

Pay Scale

Training Consultant: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 50,000.

Medical Officer (MBBS): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

Programmer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.

Assistant Engineer (Civil): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 27,500.

Clinical Psychologist: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

Urban Health Coordinator: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 24,000.

Zonal Engineer (Electrical): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 27,500.

ASHA Programme Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

State Programme Coordinator, NCD: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

How to apply

Interested lot may apply at the official website, http://www.nhm.assam.gov.in

