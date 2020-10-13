NHB releases admit card for assistant manager exam, here’s how to download

NHB assistant manager recruitment exam will be held on October 18. Representational image/ Express Photo by Ashish Kale

NHB assistant manager exam 2020: The National Housing Bank, NHB has released the admit card for recruitment exam for the assistant manager posts. The candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- nhb.org.in. The recruitment exam will be held on October 18.

Due to COVID-19, the candidates must follow the COVID-19 norms of social distancing as well as personal hygiene inside the examination hall and in the premises of the venue, as per the statement.

NHB assistant manager admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- nhb.org.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: In the new window- ibpsonline.ibps.in, enter registration number and password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

COVID-19 guidelines to follow

The candidates who will appear in the exam need to carry a mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser. “A candidate must have the Aarogya Setu App installed on his/her mobile phone indicating the candidate’s COVID-19 risk factor. A candidate will have to show his/ her risk status to the security guard at the entrance of the exam venue,” the official notification mentioned.

The selected candidates will get a salary in the scale of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020, additional allowances including HRA, DA, special pay etc will be given.

