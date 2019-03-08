NHB recruitment 2019: Apply for assistant manager post, salary up to Rs 42,000

NHB recruitment 2019: The National Housing Bank (NHB) invites applications for the post of assistant manager at its official website, nhb.org.in. A total of 15 vacancies are on offer. The application process is already on and the last date to register is March 28, 2019. Candidates can submit application form till April 12, 2019.

Candidates will have to clear an online exam to be eligible for the job, shortlisted candidates will then be called for interview. The exam will be conducted on April 21, 2019 (Sunday).

NHB recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 28 years as on March 1, 2019

Education: A full-time Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or a full-time master’s degree in any

discipline with an aggregate minimum of 55 per cent marks. A relaxation of 5 per cent in terms of the minimum number of marks is given to reserved category candidates.

NHB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the homepage, nhb.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘opportunities @NHB’ under ‘menu’

Step 3: Click on ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Click on ‘recruitment of assistant manager’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here to apply online’

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

NHB recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee; for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 100.

NHB recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the scale of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020, additional allowances including HRA, DA , special pay etc will be given.

