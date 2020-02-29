NHAI recruitment: Apply for 170 posts, monthly salary up to Rs 2.09 lakh

NHAI recruitment: Apply at nhai.gov.in. (Representational image) NHAI recruitment: Apply at nhai.gov.in. (Representational image)

NHAI recruitment: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited applications for 170 posts. While for the post of manager all the posts will be filled by deputation. For deputy general manager, 84 posts will be filled by promotion and 40 by deputation.

Interested can apply at the official website nhai.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on March 11, 6 pm. Candidates can submit print-out of their online application with relevant documents till March 26, 6 pm at ”National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5&6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075′.

NHAI recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 170

Manager (technical) – 46

Deputy General Manager (technical ) – 124

NHAI recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicants must have a degree in civil engineering from a recognized university or institute.

Work Experience: For the post of manager, applicants must have a three years’ work experience in implementation of infrastructure sectors related to highways, roads and bridges. For the post of deputy general manager an experience of six years is needed.

Age: The upper age limit for both the posts is capped at 56 years.

NHAI recruitment: Salary

Those selected for the post of manager will get salary in the bracket of Rs 67,700 – Rs 2,08,700. For the post of deputy general manager candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 78,800 – Rs 2,09,200.

