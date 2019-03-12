NHAI recruitment 2019: Vacancies available for 141 deputy general manger, managers

NHAI recruitment 2019: National Highways Authority of India has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of deputy general manager and managers. There are around 141 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 15,600 to 39,100.

The candidates need to acquire a degree in civil engineering from any government recognised institute or university.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 141

Post wise vacancy details:

Manager (Technical): 17

Deputy Manager (Technical): 117

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess a degree in Civil Engineering to apply for the posts.

Age Limit: For details on age relaxation, please check the official notification. The reserve category candidates will get age limit benefits as per the government rules and regulations.

Pay scale:

Manager (Technical): The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 as per the seventh pay commission.

Deputy Manager (Technical): The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 and will get pay scale benefits on the basis of seventh pay commission.

Important dates:

Last date to apply online: May 8, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, nhai.gov.in on or before May 8, 2019.

