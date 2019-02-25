NFL recruitment: Apply for 52 vacancies for graduates, closing soon

NFL recruitment 2019: The National Fertilizer Limited (NFL) has invited applications for the posts of accounts assistants across several domains on its official website, nationalfertilizers.com. A total of 52 vacancies are on offer.

The applications had begun from January 31, 2019 and will conclude on February 28, 2019 (5 pm). Candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam. The date of the recruitment exam is yet to be announced.

NFL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 52

Bathinda – 6

Panipat – 3

Vijaipur – 9

Corporate office, Noida – 4

Marketing – 30

NFL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age but not more than 30 years old at the time of applying

Education: Candidates must have at least 50 per cent marks in B.Com degree. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD category the minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent.

NFL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nationalfertilizers.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘careers’ under the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘Recruitment at NFL’ link

Step 4: Click on ‘recruitment of accounts assistant 2019’

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘apply online’

Step 6: Click on ‘registered’ on the right-hand panel, fill details and register

Step 7: Those who have registered directly log-in

Step 8: Fill form, upload images, make payment

NFL recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved and OBC category will have to pay Rs 200 as application fee, for the SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM category candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

NFL recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Candidates will get a monthly salary between the pay scale of Rs 9,000-16,400.

