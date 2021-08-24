New India Assurance invites applications for 300 scale I officers post

The New India Assurance Company Ltd invites applications for the recruitment of 300 officers (generalists) in scale I cadre. The online application process will begin from September 1 and the last date to apply is September 21. Interested candidates can apply at newindia.co.in.

As per the notification, the phase I exam will be conducted in October 2021 while the phase II exam will be held in November 2021. Final dates of the exam will be notified in due course of time.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum age to apply for the posts is 21 years and the maximum age is 30 years. As per the notification, a candidate must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1991, and not later than Apr 1, 2000 (both dates inclusive).

Educational qualifications: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/post-graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60 per cent marks in either of the degree examination for general candidates and at least 55 per cent marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The candidate should possess a certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as of Sep 30, 2021

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the qualifying examination.

Probation bond

A candidate appointed in the officers’ cadre on regular pay rolls of the company shall be on probation for a period of one year from the date of joining the duty.

Before joining as probationers, the selected candidates will be required to give the undertaking to serve the company for a minimum period of four years including a probation period. In the event of their resigning from the Company before the expiry of the bond period, they will be liable to pay liquidated damages equivalent to one year’s gross salary paid to them during the year of probation.